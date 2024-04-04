GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Guvi develops model for regional language learners

The large language model helps students learn using colloquial language

April 04, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Guvi has launched a large language model with colloquial data sets with focus on regional learners. Users may be able to access the LLM free of cost soon. For early access, learners may register at https://ai.guvi.in/ 

Guvi founder and chief executive officer Arun Prakash said that the edtech company is focusing on leveraging technology to address real world challenges that diverse communities face. According to him, the advancement has revolutionsed AI interaction by enabling users from diverse linguistic backgrounds to engage with language learning model in their colloquial language, fostering inclusivity and accessibility in education.

Currently, Guvi’s LLM is available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. “By leveraging ChatGPT and colloquial data sets, we are ensuring that the AI understands and responds to users in their colloquial language, fostering inclusivity and accessibility in education while celebrating India’s linguistic heritage,” Mr. Prakash said.

The key features include facility to upload course video instructed in English and get it translated in preferred colloquial language, customised learning with interactive AI meeting specific needs and preferences of learners, facility to choose a native language to interact with Guvi’s LLM and master the tech subjects, empowerment to pursue learning goals and career aspirations without language barriers.

