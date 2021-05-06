Guvi, AICTE create record with ‘AI for India’ event

Over 1.12 lakh participate in the event organised in April-end

A total of 1,12,314 persons participated in ‘AI for India’ initiative organised on April 24 and 25 by Guvi and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The event was aimed at up-skilling Indians in Python programming language. The event saw the most number of users taking a programming lesson in 24 hours, beating the previous record by 50 times.

As many as 1.43 lakh users also took part in the online training session to build a face recognition app during the event. Guvi, the AICTE, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras Research Park and BUDDI.AI, the clinical and revenue cycle automation platform, conducted the programme. Guvi was incubated in IIT-M Research Park.

The event targeted students, IT professionals and those in the age group of 8 to 80 years interested in coding. The Guinness World Records’s official adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar presented the certificate during an online event held on April 30.

The participants included middle school and high school students, graduates, job seekers and experienced IT and non-IT professionals.

AICTE member-secretary Rajive Kumar said the event was the second world record in which the Council had been involved in one year.

Council Chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe urged Guvi to provide another opportunity for people to learn through such events. “AI has huge applications.... A lot of potential exists in areas such as decision making, where data analysis can play a huge role,” he said.

According to AICTE Vice-Chairman M.P. Poonia there were participants from remote villages in Rajasthan near Pakistan border.

The sessions were conducted in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Guvi will offer courses on Python and Face recognition for free for learning until May-end. The IIT-M certification for Python course will be available for a fee of ₹1,770.