ADVERTISEMENT

Gutkha worth around ₹13 lakh seized in Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district

Published - October 13, 2024 11:43 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police seized about 500 kg of banned tobacco products, that was being smuggled in a car, and arrested two persons at Bhuvanagiri on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip-off on the smuggling of banned tobacco products, a team was conducting vehicle checks near the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Bhuvanagiri, when they intercepted a car. The police checked the vehicle and found two persons illegally transporting banned gutkha products in gunny bags.

The two, identified as T. Baskar, 55, and B. Bala, 24, of Chidambaram were arrested. The police seized 500 kg of banned gutkha and other chewable tobacco products worth ₹13 lakh from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US