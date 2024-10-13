Gutkha worth around ₹13 lakh seized in Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district

The police seized about 500 kg of banned tobacco products, that was being smuggled in a car, and arrested two persons at Bhuvanagiri on Saturday.

Following a tip-off on the smuggling of banned tobacco products, a team was conducting vehicle checks near the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Bhuvanagiri, when they intercepted a car. The police checked the vehicle and found two persons illegally transporting banned gutkha products in gunny bags.

The two, identified as T. Baskar, 55, and B. Bala, 24, of Chidambaram were arrested. The police seized 500 kg of banned gutkha and other chewable tobacco products worth ₹13 lakh from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

