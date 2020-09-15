Gutkha seller detained under Goondas Act

CUDDALORE

15 September 2020 00:41 IST

Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri has ordered the detention of K. Barathi, 35, of Anna Nagar in Cuddalore, under the Goondas Act for selling and supplying banned gutkha products. He was arrested recently following a tip-off. A team raided a house in Thirupadhiripuliyir and seized seven tonnes of banned gutkha products worth ₹1.21 crore. Police said Barathi was already involved in cases of selling gutkha. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered the detention under the Goondas Act.

The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Advertising

Advertising