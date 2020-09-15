Tamil Nadu

Gutkha seller detained under Goondas Act

Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri has ordered the detention of K. Barathi, 35, of Anna Nagar in Cuddalore, under the Goondas Act for selling and supplying banned gutkha products. He was arrested recently following a tip-off. A team raided a house in Thirupadhiripuliyir and seized seven tonnes of banned gutkha products worth ₹1.21 crore. Police said Barathi was already involved in cases of selling gutkha. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered the detention under the Goondas Act.

The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2020 12:42:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/gutkha-seller-detained-under-goondas-act/article32604942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story