Gutkha seller detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore district

Published - May 09, 2024 01:01 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj has ordered the detention of Mohammed Abdullah, 42, of Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district under the Goondas Act for selling and supplying banned gutkha products. He was arrested recently following a tip-off.

A team raided his house on May 1 and seized gutkha and banned tobacco products.

The police said that Abdullah had three cases against him for selling gutkha. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

