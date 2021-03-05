Tamil Nadu

Gutkha seized in Tirupathur

Tirupathur

During a routine check, officials of a Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized gutkha and other banned tobacco products worth ₹5.16 lakh in Tirupathur district on Thursday.

According to police, the SST was conducting vehicle checks within the Jolarpet assembly constituency limits on Thursday. They intercepted a car and upon checking, they found gutkha packed in 61 bundles. The seizure is estimated to be worth ₹5.16 lakh.

Police sources claim that the men in the car -- Moorthi and Dharma -- were taking it from Bengaluru to Kancheepuram. They have been handed over to the Natrampalli police. An investigation is on.

