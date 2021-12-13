Gutkha seized from bus, one arrested

KALLAKURICHI

13 December 2021 23:46 IST

Passenger had 15 kg of the contraband

The police seized 15 kg of gutkha and pan masala products, which were being smuggled by a passenger in a KSRTC bus at Athipakkam near Manalurpettai in the district on Monday.

Following a tip-off on the contraband, a special police team intercepted a Tirukovilur-bound KSRTC bus (Karnataka) and searched the vehicle. The team arrested K. Karthikeyan, 30, of Tiruvennainallur and said he will be remanded to custody.

