The gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu

Gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu: the story so far

The gutkha scam was first exposed by The Hindu in 2017. 

The case pertains to a secret report of the Income Tax Department sent to the then Chief Secretary P. S. Rama Mohana Rao and Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar. The report contained details of alleged payoffs to the tune of ₹39.91 crore made by a gutkha manufacturer to a minister, two top police officers, and other officials to allow the sale of banned tobacco products in Chennai.

The Hindu report triggered instant protests from Opposition parties that boycotted the Assembly demanding a probe by the CBI into the gutkha scam.

Even as T K Rajendran, 1984-batch IPS, Officer was alleged to have received bribes, the State went ahead giving him a two year extension and made him the DGP/Head of the Police Force.

While the State Government remained silent on the issue, a trade union leader in Madurai moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court challenging the appointment of T K Rajendran as DGP and CBI probe into the scam.

State Chief Secretary files an affidavit that there was no such report from the Income Tax department on gutkha Scam. The Hindu publishes a report giving details of when the report was submitted and to whom.

Court orders appointment of a Vigilance Commissioner and directs the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to probe into the missing files.

DVAC registers case against some middle level officials, sends questionnaire to former Chief Secretary and others.

Former Chief Secretary P S Rama Mohana Rao in an exclusive interview to The Hindu confirms having received the report from Income Tax Department and claimed to have sent it to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who wanted to take action.

The Income Tax Department in a surprise raid seize the secret report from Veda Nilayam, the residence of Jayalalithaa.

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan moves the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe, Income Tax Department in an affidavit suggests a probe by CBI since some central government employees involved.

Madras High Court orders CBI probe into Gutkha scam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 6:43:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/gutkha-scam-in-tamil-nadu-the-story-so-far/article23680070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In Depth
Health Minister's residence in Greenways road, Chennai.
Gutkha scam: CBI conducts searches in houses of Minister Vijaya Baskar, DGP T.K. Rajendran and 30 others in T.N.
‘CBI should investigate sexual harassment charge against IGP’
Govt. should handover Gutkha case documents to ED: Ramadoss
CBI grills gutkha manufacturer
Gutkha case: ED seeks I-T documents
Gutkha scam: ED files money laundering case
Gutkha files: DVAC probe to continue
CBI registers case in Tamil Nadu gutkha scam
You are reading
Gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu: the story so far
I-T probe unearths payment of bribes to TN Minister, officials for gutkha sale
Home Ministry calls for report on gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu
PIL petition filed in High Court against T. K. Rajendran as DGP
DGP posting: Court calls for records
I-T Dept did hand over gutkha scam report to Chief Secretary
Stalin demands inquiry by CBI into gutkha scam
HC rejects plea to rehear DGP case
I-T report to T.N. govt. goes missing
Missing files: DMK, PMK seek CBI probe
HC fixes norms for gutkha scam probe
Police thwart protest by Arappor Iyakkam
Why can’t CBI probe gutkha scam, asks HC
FIR in gutkha scam has no mention of Minister, two DGP-rank officers
GST Intelligence collects ₹9-crore excise for gutkha
Jayalalithaa wanted to take action in gutkha scam: T.N. ex-Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao
Gutkha scam probe hits a roadblock
I-T Dept. tells court its report on gutkha scam found in Jayalalithaa's residence Veda Nilayam
Pyare’s appointment challenged
Gutkha scam: ‘secret letter’ found in Jaya’s house
Two more IPS officers involved in gutkha scam
Gutkha scam: I-T dept. for CBI probe
Stalin sees bid to shield gutkha scam culprits
Gutkha scam: DVAC yet to file chargesheet
DVAC sends questionnaire to CM’s Additional Secretary on gutkha scam
Madras High Court orders CBI probe into gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu
Gutkha scam: Vaiko demands DGP’s resignation
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY