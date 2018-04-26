Gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu: the story so far

The gutkha scam was first exposed by The Hindu in 2017.

The case pertains to a secret report of the Income Tax Department sent to the then Chief Secretary P. S. Rama Mohana Rao and Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar. The report contained details of alleged payoffs to the tune of ₹39.91 crore made by a gutkha manufacturer to a minister, two top police officers, and other officials to allow the sale of banned tobacco products in Chennai.

The Hindu report triggered instant protests from Opposition parties that boycotted the Assembly demanding a probe by the CBI into the gutkha scam.

Even as T K Rajendran, 1984-batch IPS, Officer was alleged to have received bribes, the State went ahead giving him a two year extension and made him the DGP/Head of the Police Force.

While the State Government remained silent on the issue, a trade union leader in Madurai moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court challenging the appointment of T K Rajendran as DGP and CBI probe into the scam.

State Chief Secretary files an affidavit that there was no such report from the Income Tax department on gutkha Scam. The Hindu publishes a report giving details of when the report was submitted and to whom.

Court orders appointment of a Vigilance Commissioner and directs the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to probe into the missing files.

DVAC registers case against some middle level officials, sends questionnaire to former Chief Secretary and others.

Former Chief Secretary P S Rama Mohana Rao in an exclusive interview to The Hindu confirms having received the report from Income Tax Department and claimed to have sent it to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who wanted to take action.

The Income Tax Department in a surprise raid seize the secret report from Veda Nilayam, the residence of Jayalalithaa.

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan moves the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe, Income Tax Department in an affidavit suggests a probe by CBI since some central government employees involved.

Madras High Court orders CBI probe into Gutkha scam.