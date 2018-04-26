Gutkha scam: Dhinakaran demands resignation of Ministers, officials

RAMANATHAPURAM

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran has demanded the resignation of Ministers and officials ‘involved’ in the gutkha scam to ensure a fair probe by the CBI.

Reacting to the transfer of the case to the CBI by the Madras High Court, he said the probe would be fair and meaningful only if all those involved or facing enquiry in the scam stepped down. “The Ministers and officials should resign on their own,” he said. “How can the CBI probe be fair if the tainted Ministers and officials remain in power and positions?”, he asked.

Mr. Dhinakaran was talking to reporters here on Thursday after visiting party office-bearer Thava Muniasamy, undergoing treatment at the Government District Headquarters Hospital here. Mr. Thava Muniasamy was hacked by a gang on Wednesday.

On the Centre refusing to constitute the Cauvery Management Board even after the Supreme Court order, he said: “The Centre will not constitute the board till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

Terming the Edapaddi K. Palaniswami government in the State ‘anti-people’, he said the government would fall soon after the Madras High Court gave its verdict in the MLAs’ disqualification case and when the government was asked to face vote of confidence.

Alleging that the attack on Mr. Thava Muniasamy was instigated by Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan, Mr. Dhinakaran said he would observe fast along with party cadre if the police failed to take action against him and arrest the assailants within a week.

The police were reluctant to take action against Mr. Manikandan, but they should realise that this government, would fall soon. If they failed to take action against him, the party would move court seeking action, Mr. Dhinakaran said.

On Governor Banwarilal Purohit giving a ‘clean chit’ to the State government, Mr. Dhinakaran said, “Who will give clean chit to the Governor is a moot question now.”