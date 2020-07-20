Gutkha scam: CBI gets nod from Tamil Nadu government for prosecution of two Health Department officials

CHENNAI

20 July 2020 00:06 IST

Sources in the agency said the investigation was almost complete and a decision on filing the second chargesheet would be taken soon.

The State government has accorded sanction for prosecution of two officials allegedly involved in the gutkha scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the scam, had requested sanction for prosecuting two officials of the Health Department, Senthil Murugan and Sivakumar, for their alleged involvement in the case.

The Central Vigilance Commission recently removed the CBI’s proposal from the ‘pending’ category on its nationwide list.

Advertising

Advertising

The scam, first reported by The Hindu in June 2017, pertains to the alleged involvement of top politicians and police officials, among others, in taking bribes to the tune of ₹39.91 crore for facilitating the storage, transport and sale of the banned commodity in Chennai.

First chargesheet

Before filing the first chargesheet in November 2018, the Anti-Corruption Unit-III of the CBI arrested six persons, including three officials. Sources in the agency said the investigation was almost complete and a decision on filing the second chargesheet would be taken soon.