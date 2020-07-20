Gutkha scam: CBI gets nod from Tamil Nadu government for prosecution of two Health Department officials

The State government has accorded sanction for prosecution of two officials allegedly involved in the gutkha scam.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the scam, had requested sanction for prosecuting two officials of the Health Department, Senthil Murugan and Sivakumar, for their alleged involvement in the case.
The Central Vigilance Commission recently removed the CBI’s proposal from the ‘pending’ category on its nationwide list.
The scam, first reported by The Hindu in June 2017, pertains to the alleged involvement of top politicians and police officials, among others, in taking bribes to the tune of ₹39.91 crore for facilitating the storage, transport and sale of the banned commodity in Chennai.
First chargesheet
Before filing the first chargesheet in November 2018, the Anti-Corruption Unit-III of the CBI arrested six persons, including three officials. Sources in the agency said the investigation was almost complete and a decision on filing the second chargesheet would be taken soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath