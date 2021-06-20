Gutkha products seized, one held

The police seized 41 carton boxes of gutkha and pan masala products, which were being smuggled in a lorry and arrested one person at Valathi near Gingee in the early hours of Sunday.

Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a special police team intercepted a lorry at the Gnanodayam check post.

On questioning, the lorry driver Satish, 27, of Krishnagiri gave evasive replies. The team searched the vehicle and found 41 cartons of gutkha and pan masala products.

Police said the accused had smuggled the contraband from Bengaluru for supply to stores in the district. He was arrested and remanded to custody.