Gurudas Dasgupta’s death condoled by MDMK chief, T.N. trade unions

MDMK general secretary Vaiko and various trade unions expressed their condolences over the death of veteran CPI leader and former Lok Sabha member Gurudas Dasgupta.

Recalling the contributions of Dasgupta, Mr. Vaiko said, “He fought for the rights of the working class and the development of the nation.” Mr. Vaiko also recalled Dasgupta’s support to his call for declaring May 1 (Labour Day) as a holiday and to prevent the privatisation of Neyveli Lignite Corporation.

The Tamil Nadu AITUC said Dasgupta led many trade unions, helped in the success of many strikes, and stood steadfast with the contract labour at NLC. “When the Jayalalithaa government dismissed 1.75 lakh government staff, he made it a national issue and took it to the notice of then Prime Minister Vajpayee and sought his response on the matter,” T.M. Murthy, general secretary, said.