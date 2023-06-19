Guru Nanak College ties up with European institutions to train students

June 19, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guru Nanak College has proposed to collaborate with European institutions for student and faculty exchange and training students.

A delegation from Guru Nanak Educational Society, which runs the college, recently visited higher education institutions in France, Switzerland and Germany and has signed agreements with several institutions to improve the programmes the college offers.

Manjit Singh Nayar, general secretary and correspondent of the society, led the delegation which included senior faculty and a retired principal.

The delegation that visited over a dozen educational institutions is looking for faculty and student exchange programmes, joint degree courses and internship for European students in Indian industry.

The visit was organised in collaboration with Europe India Foundation for Excellence, a Belgian organisation that has been working with GNES for four years now.

The GNES was accredited CGPA 3.68 by NAAC in 2022, Mr. Nayar said and added: “We believe we are ready to expand horizons not only beyond Tamil Nadu, but also beyond India.”

The society has signed memoranda of understanding with two educational institutions La Fabrique and Isipca in France, respectively. In Germany, the team visited Ruhr University Bochum (RUB) and LD Didactic. In Switzerland the team visited ETH Zurich and SHL Lucerne besides a hospitality management school and a management institute.

“Every single institution that we met was extremely welcoming and shared our vision of cooperation and collaboration and across the entire spectrum from undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to even post-doctoral research,” Mr. Nayar said.

In a few weeks, Guru Nanak College will host the top officials of Isipca and La Fabrique to carry forward the discussions held in Paris. Both institutions will set up an office in the college, Mr. Nayar added.

