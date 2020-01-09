Gunning down of policeman: CM assures strong action

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the State government would strong action against those responsible for Wednesday night’s gunning down of Wilson, a Special Sub Inspector, while on duty at Kaliyakavilai in Kanniyakumari district.

Making a statement in the House, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death of the policeman and said that relief would be granted to his family. A person from the family would be given a government job on compassionate grounds.

On his directions, the Director General of Police (DGP) has visited the spot and a case has been registered by Kaliyakavilai Police, he said. Two live bullets and two empty cases have been recovered from the spot.

Four police teams have been formed to nab those involved in the crime. Scenes from CCTV in the vicinity were being checked, as part of the investigation.

Wilson was survived by his wife and two daughters.