Gujarat MP flown to Chennai for treatment

Abhay Bhardwaj, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, was on Friday flown to Chennai for further treatment of his lungs at MGM Healthcare after contracting COVID-19.
He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajkot for 40 days.
His condition continues to be critical, but stable. He has been on various external supports, including artificial lung support, for the last over two weeks.
He will be under the treatment of Dr. KR Balkrishnan, a cardiothoracic surgeon and expert in mechanical circulatory support.
Earlier, the Gujarat government had flown a team of experts from Ahmedabad to Rajkot to treat him when he became critical and had to be put on ventilator support.
Mr. Bhardwaj was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July.
