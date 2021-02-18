Gujarat man sentenced to death for sexually assaulting, killing mentally retarded minor boy

Mahila Court Judge R. Sathya awarded death sentences to the accused, A. Thanish Patel

The Mahila Court on Thursday awarded death penalty to a 34-year-old man hailing from Gujarat for sexually assaulting and murdering a mentally retarded 17-year-old minor boy in the district in December 2019.

Mahila Court Judge R. Sathya awarded death sentences to the accused, A. Thanish Patel, on three counts for the sexual assault under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2019 and a life sentence for murder under the Indian Penal Code Prosecution sources, said Patel, then working as a heavy vehicle operator in a private crusher unit near Kolathur, had kidnapped the boy from the bazaar area in Keeranur sub division in a two-wheeler and took him to a desolate spot where he sexually assaulted the minor on December 18, 2019. Patel had also inserted a stick in the minor's anus causing grievous internal injuries to the boy.

A local resident who noticed the crime alerted the villagers who caught Patel and handed him over to the police. The boy who underwent treatment for 20 days at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital succumbed to injuries thereafter.

The Keeranur All Women Police arrested Patel and registered a case against him under section 5 (i) read with section 6 (1) of the POSCO (Amendment) Act, 2019; section 5 (k) read with 6 (1) of the POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019 and section 5 (j) (iv) read with 6 (1) of the POSCO (Amendment) Act, 2019 besides under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 363 (kidnap).

The chargesheet was filed in the Court on February 12, 2020 and a total number of 16 prosecution witnesses were examined.

The Court awarded death penalties to Patel on three counts -- under Section 5 (i) read with 6 (1) of the POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019; Section 5 (k) read with Section 6 (1) of the POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019; and Section 5 (j) (iv) read with Section 6 (1) of the POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Court also sentenced Patel to undergo life imprisonment under IPC section 302 (murder). The accused was ordered to pay fine, totalling ₹30,000.

The Court directed the government to pay a compensation of ₹3 lakhs to the family of the victim.