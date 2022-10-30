Chief Minister M.K Stalin said he was deeply pained by the loss of so many innocent lives in the collapse of the bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi, Gujarat. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. While I wish for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries, the remaining people trapped must be rescued safely at the earliest," he tweeted.
Gujarat bridge collapse: Stalin offers condolences
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.