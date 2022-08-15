Guiding govt. is opposition’s democratic duty: Jayakumar

D. Jayakumar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday contended that guiding the ruling dispensation was among the opposition parties' democratic duty.

During the AIADMK government, the police force was free to act and the movement of illegal drugs was under control to a greater extent, but under the DMK government for the past 14 months, its movement was rampant, Mr. Jayakumar alleged. The registering of cases against offenders were only indicative of increasing number of offences, the former Minister claimed.

While the law and order situation was under control during the AIADMK government, rowdyism was seen during the DMK government, he charged and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to uphold the rule of law during the remainder of his government.

Joining issue with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for criticising former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement Mr. Jayakumar dared the former to explain the relationship between the illegal drug offenders and DMK leadership.

Mr. Jayakumar contended Mr. Palaniswami worked his way up to the AIADMK leadership.