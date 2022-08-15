Guiding govt. is opposition’s democratic duty: Jayakumar

Movement of illegal drugs during DMK govt. rampant, says AIADMK leader

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 15, 2022 14:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

D. Jayakumar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar on Monday contended that guiding the ruling dispensation was among the opposition parties' democratic duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the AIADMK government, the police force was free to act and the movement of illegal drugs was under control to a greater extent, but under the DMK government for the past 14 months, its movement was rampant, Mr. Jayakumar alleged. The registering of cases against offenders were only indicative of increasing number of offences, the former Minister claimed.

While the law and order situation was under control during the AIADMK government, rowdyism was seen during the DMK government, he charged and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to uphold the rule of law during the remainder of his government.

Joining issue with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for criticising former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement Mr. Jayakumar dared the former to explain the relationship between the illegal drug offenders and DMK leadership.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jayakumar contended Mr. Palaniswami worked his way up to the AIADMK leadership.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app