Guidelines to be given for issuing legal heir certificates

The Hindu Bureau September 29, 2022 17:54 IST

As per the proposal by the Revenue Department, the Tahsildar/independent Deputy Tahsildar should not impose restrictive conditions while issuing the certificates

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to provide detailed guidelines and procedures for issuing legal heir certificates to applicants in the State. As per the proposal by the Revenue Department, the Tahsildar/independent Deputy Tahsildar should not impose restrictive conditions, such as the certificate being valid only for a certain period or being invalid in the civil court, while issuing the certificates. A communication sent to the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration said the guidelines were to be issued shorty. A senior official too confirmed that the finalised guidelines would be issued soon. "In case, no adult legal heir is surviving, a minor legal heir can apply for legal heir certificate through his/her guardian or through the brother(s) or sister(s) of the deceased person," one of the proposed guidelines said. The communication with proposed guidelines could be accessed in The Hindu portal at: https://bit.ly/3y5bhG7



