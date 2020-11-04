Guidelines issued for Sabarimala pilgrims

Devotees need to get tested for COVID-19

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has issued guidelines for devotees from the State wanting to visit Sabarimala. It has asked devotees to register on the virtual queue portal on https://sabarimalaonline.org and darshan would be given on a first come first serve basis.

Only 1,000 devotees would be allowed daily during weekdays and 2,000 during weekends.

Those below the age of 10 and elders above 60 years are not permitted. Similarly, those with other known health issues need not apply for darshan pass.

Devotees need to get tested for COVID-19 and get a negative result 48 hours before their appointment. Voluntary testing would be held at the entry points.

Stay at points including Pamba, the Ganapathi temple and Sannidhanam, bathing at Pamba and nei abhishekam would not be permitted. Entry to the hill shrine would be only through Erumeli and Vadaserikara, said an official release from the department.