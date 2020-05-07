Guidelines issued for operation of shops in Dharmapuri

The district administration has issued guidelines for the functioning of shops in Dharmapuri categorising them with operation time in rural and urban areas.

Accordingly, shops selling essential commodities such as vegetables, groceries, fruit stalls, bakeries will function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in both towns and rural areas; hardware shops, construction equipment stores, sanitaryware shops will function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the towns and rural areas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; electronic and electrical shops, home appliances stores will function on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. i

For industries engaging minimal workforce for operations are required to provide vehicle to ferry workers. The workers are not permitted to travel on two-wheelers. Those seeking to travel with emergency pass for medical, marriage, and funeral emergencies may apply on https://tnepass.tngea.org

Similarly, plumbers, electricians are encouraged to apply for passes on the aforementioned website.

Lodges and hotels are not allowed to provides rooms for stay; but restaurants are allowed to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. only for food parcels. Autorickshaws, taxis, buses are not permitted to operate, the release said. All shops will continue to ensure strict physical distancing, and shops will not sell goods to customers without masks, the administration has said.