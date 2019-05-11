Guidelines issued for obtaining certificates for EWS reservation

The Commissioner of Revenue Administration in his recent circular to all District Collectors issued guidelines to be followed while issuing income and asset certificates for the economically weaker sections (EWS) for them to avail the 10% reservation in government posts and educational institutions recently announced by the Centre.

Persons not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, and whose family has a gross annual income below ₹8 lakh are to be identified as EWS for the benefit of reservation, the circular noted.

A person whose family owns or possesses five acres of agricultural land and above, a residential flat of 1,000 sq.ft. and above, residential plot of 100 sq. yards and above in notified municipalities and a residential plot of 200 sq. yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities are not included as beneficiaries in this reservation.

The communication says, “Family for this purpose will include the person who seeks benefit of reservation, his/her parents and siblings below the age of 18 years as also his/her spouse and children below the age of 18 years.”

Income sources

The income should include income of members of family from all sources, i.e. salary, agriculture, business, profession, among others and it would be the income for the financial year prior to the year of application. “The income and assets of the families have to be certified by the taluk tahsildars in a format prescribed.”

The tahsildar while issuing the income and asset certificate should carefully verify all relevant documents as per the G.O.(Ms) No.1509, Revenue Department, dated November 27, 1991 which has laid down detailed guidelines regarding documents to be verified for issuance of income certificate.

Besides verification of village accounts, village administrative officers should conduct local enquiry. The revenue inspector and the Deputy Tahsildar should also conduct a discreet enquiry before recommending the EWS certificate.

“Tahsildars should obtain a self-declaration in the prescribed format from the applicant duly authenticated by the notary public along with application to ensure the genuineness of the information furnished by the applicant,” the circular stated.

Soon after issue of the income and asset certificate by the tahsildar, all such certificates must be uploaded on the district website. A press release is to be issued by Collector to disseminate information about certificates issued.

“All District Collectors are directed to instruct the officers concerned to follow the guidelines scrupulously without any omission while issuing the income and asset certificate for economically weaker sections,” it added.