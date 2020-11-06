Guidelines issued for meetings with parents

Consultations will be held on Nov. 9

With schools gearing up to host consultations with parents and representatives of parent-teacher associations for feedback on reopening schools in Tamil Nadu, Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) have been given directions on how to conduct the sessions and ensure adherence to safety norms.

The meetings are scheduled to take place at the schools from 10 a.m. on November 9. Feedback will be compiled, signed and submitted to the CEOs by each school. The CEOs will then pass it on to the School Education Department.

The Director of School Education, S. Kannappan, said since a larger number of parents will visit schools with high student strengths, the institutions should ensure the meetings are held in batches.

“If the school head is not able to participate in every meeting held through the day, senior faculty members should be roped in as well,” he said.

Schools have been asked to ensure that physical distancing norms are strictly adhered to, and the rooms where the consultations will be held should be sanitised and disinfected. School heads have also been asked to ensure that parents wear masks, compulsorily, on campus.

In government and aided schools, school heads, as well as representatives from parent-teacher associations, are expected to participate in the meetings.

Similarly, school management committee members, principals and parents will participate in the consultations in private matriculation and CBSE schools.

The School Education Department further asked for DIET principals as well as district and block-level education officials to oversee meetings in their jurisdictions.

A decision to hold consultation meetings for feedback was made on November 4, following an announcement by the State government, earlier this month, to reopen schools for students from Classes 9 to 12, from November 16.

The School Education Department had already started an exercise of taking feedback from parents and teachers, which was then handed over to the State government, as part of an expert committee report on reopening of schools, earlier this year.