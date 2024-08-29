Guidelines issued for immersion of Ganesha idols in Cuddalore

The Cuddalore District Administration has issued guidelines on permissible materials for making Ganesha idols for the immersion ceremony in connection with Vinayaka Chaturthi next week.

According to Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) are banned and only those made of natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly raw materials, without toxic, inorganic raw materials, (such as traditional virtuous clay and mud, free from PoP, plastic and thermocol (polystyrene) should be encouraged, allowed and promoted.

The use of single-use plastic and thermocol are not permitted. Only eco-friendly materials such as straw structure should be used to make the idols or decorate the idols or pandals.

Further, the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes or oil paints for painting the idols are strictly prohibited. Enamel and synthetic dye-based paints on idols should be discouraged. Instead eco-friendly, water-based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes are to be used, the Collector said.

For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made of natural materials and dyes should be used in place of disposable materials containing paints and other toxic chemicals. Materials used for worship such as flowers, leaves, clothes, and materials made of paper and biodegradable items should be removed from the idols before they are immersed.

The district administration has designated Uppanar River, Devanampattinam beach, Kollidam and Vellar Rivers for immersion of idols.