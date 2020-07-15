Guidelines issued for conducting final class 12 re-exam

CHENNAI

15 July 2020 15:58 IST

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has issued guidelines for the conduct of the final class 12 (Plus Two) exam for students who missed writing it due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March. The students will take up the exam in their respective schools.

The re-examination, on July 27, is being held for absentees who were unable to write the final exam for the subjects Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography on March 24 due to the restrictions in place for the lockdown.

For private candidates who are taking up the exam as well, they will have to write it in the same centres that they wrote their other papers in. If any of these centres is in a containment zone, an alternative school nearby will be assigned to the candidates.

Chief Educational Officers across districts have been asked to arrange transport facilities for the candidates taking up the exam. Fresh hall tickets too will be issued for the candidates, which can be downloaded from www.dge.tn.gov.in