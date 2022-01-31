Guidelines in place to monitor functioning of DPCs, State tells HC

‘District-level committees are monitoring paddy procurement’

The State government on Monday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a Government Order was passed in 2021 and detailed guidelines were issued to Collectors on the opening and functioning of direct purchase centres (DPCs) for paddy.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan was told that district-level monitoring committees, headed by the Collectors, had been constituted. Regular committee meetings were conducted and frequent inspections carried out to ensure efficient procurement operations.

To avoid long waits by the farmers at the DPCs, token numbers were issued and the probable dates of purchase would be intimated. Based on the tokens, seniority was maintained for procuring paddy.

To stop distress sale of paddy by the farmers, requisite number of DPCs had been opened as requested by them. The Collectors had been directed to create awareness of online registration of the farmers.

The State informed the court that as of January 29, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation had opened 1,943 DPCs and procured 8,72,644 tonnes of paddy, benefiting 1,37,853 farmers. Mobile DPCs had also been introduced wherever required.

The court was told that due care had been taken to provide adequate infrastructure at the DPCs. In order to protect paddy stored at the DPCs from rain and strong wind, sufficient number of tarpaulins and low-density black polyethylene tarpaulin covers had been purchased.

The number of hulling mills had been increased from 376 to 590, and the State had also taken effective measures to increase their hulling capacity.

The government had appointed five IAS officers as Special Monitoring Officers. A field-level inspection was also carried out by a vigilance team of the Civil Supplies Corporation. Also a toll- free number of farmers help centre — 1800 599 3540 —was set up to respond to the queries raised by farmers, it was submitted.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai, who sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to protect the paddy stored at the DPCs and also install CCTV cameras to monitor the functioning of the DPCs. The case was adjourned by two weeks.