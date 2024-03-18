Guidelines framed to repair two-decades-old houses built by government

March 18, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has framed guidelines to repair houses constructed in rural areas under various government schemes before 2000-01. The guidelines have been framed in line with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement that such houses would be repaired at a cost of ₹2,000 crore.

The guidelines provide for financial assistance up to ₹1.5 lakh for each beneficiary depending on the case. In case of minor repairs, a financial assistance not exceeding ₹32,000 each would be granted for tiled roof houses, and ₹55,000 each for sloped Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) roof houses.

For major repairs, an amount not exceeding ₹70,000 each for tiled roof houses and ₹1.5 lakh each for sloped RCC roof houses would be given.

In a government order (G.O.) issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on March 15, the State government accorded administrative sanction for repair works in 2,57,006 houses at an estimated cost of ₹1,954.20 crore during 2024-25 and 2025-26. It has also accorded a financial sanction to repair 1,48,634 houses at an estimated outlay of ₹1,041.32 crore during 2024-25.

In a survey conducted by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, 2,57,006 tiled and sloped RCC roof houses constructed before 2000-01 were identified as eligible houses needing urgent repair. “The house to be taken up for repair should have been allotted under a government scheme in the name of the person residing in the house or occupied by the legal heir of the person in whose name the house was originally allotted, in case such an allottee is not alive,” the guidelines said.

The beneficiary should not own any house constructed either on his/her own, or received under any of the government housing schemes in his/her name other than the house taken up for repair. Besides, the beneficiary should not be a government employee. “Houses sold out, rented, or occupied by non-legal heirs should not be taken up under this scheme,” it further said.

A committee would inspect the houses identified for repairs, assess the eligibility of the beneficiaries and verify whether the buildings require minor or major repair works. “During verification, if any house is found to be beyond repairable, or in a dilapidated condition, it should not be considered for repairs under this programme,” the guidelines said.

The final list of beneficiaries, after obtaining their willingness to get their houses repaired, would be placed in the “special grama sabha to be conducted for this purpose.”

