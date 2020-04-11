Guidelines for security personnel assisting police in lockdown duty

A set of guidelines has been issued for security personnel assisting the police force to maintain order and social distancing in public places to check the spread of COVID-19.

The private security agencies are governed by The Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 as welI as The Puducherry Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2009.

A circular issued by Balaji Srivastava, Director General of Police, noted that owing to manpower constraints of the police force, many points could not be covered. Hence, it has been decided to utilise the services of private security guards as 'force multipliers' to assist the police. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), formulated in this regard, spells out the objective of these guards as assisting and supporting the police personnel in enforcing the orders of the government during the pandemic and beyond when they would remain coopted in policing and crime prevention.

The security guards shall not be posted alone, but along with a police official and twinned with the beat staff of local police stations.

Wherever posted, it is the duty of the uniformed guards to cover a stretch of 100m and to inform the police of any illegal activity or anything amiss. Those overseeing markets, banks, ATMs or other places where people gather, should ensure social distancing markings and compliance. Those posted at check posts/intersections should ascertain purpose of travellers. While they should not commit any wrongdoing to any party, they should inform the police officer if they come across those without a valid reason for travel. The SHOs would ensure that PPEs are provided to recruits.