Guidelines for late registration of births, deaths

July 11, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued guidelines and procedures to be followed for late registration of births and deaths, particularly for all those that have not been registered within one year of occurrence.

The applicant has to apply to the jurisdictional Revenue Divisional Officer. The application should be accompanied with non-availability certificate (NAC). The NAC can be obtained from the jurisdictional birth and death registrars. In case of the Corporation, the Commissioner would be the authority. In the case of a municipality or town panchayat or village panchayat, the Commissioner or Executive Officer or Tahsildar/Village Administrative Officer would be the appropriate authority respectively.

In case of adoption through institutions, based on the District Magistrate order, the registration of birth of the adopted child has to be carried out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detailed guidelines are available at https://bit.ly/44hQHAD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT