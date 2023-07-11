Guidelines for late registration of births, deaths

July 11, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued guidelines and procedures to be followed for late registration of births and deaths, particularly for all those that have not been registered within one year of occurrence.

The applicant has to apply to the jurisdictional Revenue Divisional Officer. The application should be accompanied with non-availability certificate (NAC). The NAC can be obtained from the jurisdictional birth and death registrars. In case of the Corporation, the Commissioner would be the authority. In the case of a municipality or town panchayat or village panchayat, the Commissioner or Executive Officer or Tahsildar/Village Administrative Officer would be the appropriate authority respectively.

In case of adoption through institutions, based on the District Magistrate order, the registration of birth of the adopted child has to be carried out.

Detailed guidelines are available at https://bit.ly/44hQHAD.