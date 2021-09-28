Guidelines for cracker manufacturers issued

CHENNAI

28 September 2021 01:28 IST

They should ensure an accident-free Deepavali, says Director of Industrial Safety

Director of Industrial Safety and Health has issued guidelines for cracker manufacturers to ensure an accident-free Deepavali.

Manufacturers of fireworks have been permitted to make crackers as per the license issued to them. They must ensure that the chemical mixture used to produce crackers are fully utilised, according to the press release.

“The remaining chemical mixture should be disposed of safely and production of crackers should be carried out in a room with persons for whom permission has been given. Filling operation should be done soon after the chemical mixture is prepared so that the decomposing of chemical mixture, which leads to accident, could be avoided,” it said.

The official release also said the chemical mixture should be taken only for a day’s requirement and that iron materials should not be used in production.

“After production, crackers should be dried on a platform provided for that purpose. Manufacturing of crackers under the tree should be avoided. No cracker manufacturing should be carried out in a factory during night hours. Goods vehicles should not be taken to working sheds and residual crackers should be disposed of the same day. These should be burnt in pits under proper supervision,” the release said.

“Gift box should not be prepared inside the office room or magazine room. Workers should not bring their cell phones to factory and those who have consumed liquor should not be allowed inside the factory. Workers should wear cotton clothes,” it added.