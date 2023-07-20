HamberMenu
Guidelines being framed for motor vehicle rental service aggregators, T.N. govt. tells Madras High Court

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu record the submission made by State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar and grant him time till September 5 to place the guidelines before the court

July 20, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sate government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it was in the process of framing guidelines for vehicle rental services such as Ola and Uber and they would be finalised soon. It also requested the court to grant a month’s time to place the guidelines before it.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu recorded the submission made by State Government Pleader (SGP) P. Muthukumar and granted him time till September 5. The decision was taken during the hearing of a writ petition pending in the court since 2017.

When the petition filed by A.V. Kumar against the Transport Commissioner, Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police and Ola was listed during the single sitting of Justice Audikesavalu on November 1, 2022, the judge had found the nature of the prayer to be in public interest and referred the issue to the Division Bench.

Accordingly, the Registry had listed the case before the Division Bench which had, on the earlier occasions, granted time for the SGP to obtain instructions from the government authorities on the steps that they intended to take on the petitioner’s plea to regulate the aggregators dealing with motor vehicle rental services.

