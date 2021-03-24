Tamil Nadu

Guided by Gods and saints

Of the many quirks of former Chief Minister

N. Rangasamy is his practice of visiting the samadhi of spiritual mentor Appa Paithiyasamy in Salem before taking any important decision. When important questions of the AINRC’s role in the NDA alliance and the seat-sharing arrange-ment loomed, he took off to the samadhi and other temples. It wasn’t long after his return, that the NDA alliance was formally announced. On Tuesday, his jeep was brought to Manakula Vinayakar temple for pooja, before hitting the campaign trail in Thattanchavady.

