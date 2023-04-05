ADVERTISEMENT

Guidance Tamil Nadu signs MoU with LionsBot International

April 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency instrumental in bringing in investments into Tamil Nadu, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LionsBot International, a Singapore-based robotics company, in the presence of the Consul-General of Singapore, Edgar Pang.

Originally founded at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) in 2018, LionsBot has an research and development centre in Chennai for designing robots for cleantech and defence.

Lionsbot plans to hire nearly 1,000 robotics design and technology professionals and graduates in the State within the next year. According to details provided by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the MoU signed today seeks to further reinforce the Government of Tamil Nadu’s support for LionsBot and SUTD in their recruitment efforts and to assist in forming partnerships with academic institutions in Tamil Nadu for research and development programmes.

Through this MoU, Lionsbot will closely work with WorkLabs cell in Guidance Tamil Nadu in improving the education, innovation and skill development eco-systems in the disciplines of artificial intelligence, robotics design and machine learning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

LionsBot is a Singapore-headquartered smart robotics company providing deep technology solutions to the commercial cleaning industry. It has created a range of autonomous floor-cleaning machines equipped with LionsOS, its proprietary cloud operating system. Today, LionsBot cleaning robots are in 30 countries and counting across Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US