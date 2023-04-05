Guidance Tamil Nadu signs MoU with LionsBot International

April 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency instrumental in bringing in investments into Tamil Nadu, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LionsBot International, a Singapore-based robotics company, in the presence of the Consul-General of Singapore, Edgar Pang.

Originally founded at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) in 2018, LionsBot has an research and development centre in Chennai for designing robots for cleantech and defence.

Lionsbot plans to hire nearly 1,000 robotics design and technology professionals and graduates in the State within the next year. According to details provided by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the MoU signed today seeks to further reinforce the Government of Tamil Nadu’s support for LionsBot and SUTD in their recruitment efforts and to assist in forming partnerships with academic institutions in Tamil Nadu for research and development programmes.

Through this MoU, Lionsbot will closely work with WorkLabs cell in Guidance Tamil Nadu in improving the education, innovation and skill development eco-systems in the disciplines of artificial intelligence, robotics design and machine learning.

LionsBot is a Singapore-headquartered smart robotics company providing deep technology solutions to the commercial cleaning industry. It has created a range of autonomous floor-cleaning machines equipped with LionsOS, its proprietary cloud operating system. Today, LionsBot cleaning robots are in 30 countries and counting across Europe, the U.S., and Asia.