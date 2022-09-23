Guest lecturers welcome latest fiat on salary disbursement, demand better working conditions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers Association has appealed to the government to ensure there is no discrimination in salary for UGC qualified lecturers.

On Thursday, the Higher Education Department issued an order that regional joint directors of college education would disburse salaries to guest lecturers. “We welcome it as many colleges delay payment or cut salary if colleges do not function for a few days. We were caught between the university and college officials,” said V. Thangaraj, president of Tamil Nadu All UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association.

However, more needs to be done in colleges under Bharathidasan University, which has a unique method of appointing lecturers. “As many as 363 guest lecturers in 10 of the 41 BDU-affiliated colleges are yet to receive salary arrears for over two years. Also, the salary for candidates with Ph.D is higher than for those with SET, NET or M. Phil. All are qualified as per UGC norms. We hope the government does not discriminate in this manner. We can accept if segregation is based on experience,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has been deducting tax every six months, which, he says, is against the guidelines and wants the government to reconsider the issue.