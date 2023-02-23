HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guest lecturers welcome Governor’s statement on their plight

Governor R.N. Ravi, at a launch function on Tuesday, said it was an indignity that a highly qualified person is paid poorly

February 23, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Guest lecturers are pleased that finally someone had taken up the issue of their poor salaries.

On Tuesday at a function to launch the Tamil edition of two books on former BJP politician Deendayal Upadhyaya, Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi said it was an indignity that a highly qualified person is being paid poorly.

“I feel sad [that] in Tamil Nadu we have guest lecturers earning ₹10,000 a month. I really wonder how the person must be feeling. A person who has got degree and post-graduation with good marks is not able to take care of the family; and out of fear he has to compulsorily go as a guest teacher for ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 a month. It is an indignity. It is an insult,” Mr. Ravi said.

A guest lecturer from a college in Tiruchi said the government chose to pit young graduates with those who had taught the youth by making them all write the recruitment exam. It did not take into account the experience or age of the teachers, he said.

Meanwhile, guest lecturers have shared the clippings of the Governor’s speech widely on social media.

V. Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers’ Association, said Mr. Ravi’s mention had made the teachers happy. “This is the first time that a Governor of Tamil Nudu has taken up the issue of guest lecturers’ salaries in the past 20 years. Despite our repeated representations, it has never been mentioned. We are happy that the Governor has spoken about it,” he said.

Related Topics

higher education / teachers union / teachers / Chennai / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.