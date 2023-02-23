Guest lecturers welcome Governor’s statement on their plight

February 23, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guest lecturers are pleased that finally someone had taken up the issue of their poor salaries.

On Tuesday at a function to launch the Tamil edition of two books on former BJP politician Deendayal Upadhyaya, Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi said it was an indignity that a highly qualified person is being paid poorly.

“I feel sad [that] in Tamil Nadu we have guest lecturers earning ₹10,000 a month. I really wonder how the person must be feeling. A person who has got degree and post-graduation with good marks is not able to take care of the family; and out of fear he has to compulsorily go as a guest teacher for ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 a month. It is an indignity. It is an insult,” Mr. Ravi said.

A guest lecturer from a college in Tiruchi said the government chose to pit young graduates with those who had taught the youth by making them all write the recruitment exam. It did not take into account the experience or age of the teachers, he said.

Meanwhile, guest lecturers have shared the clippings of the Governor’s speech widely on social media.

V. Thangaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers’ Association, said Mr. Ravi’s mention had made the teachers happy. “This is the first time that a Governor of Tamil Nudu has taken up the issue of guest lecturers’ salaries in the past 20 years. Despite our repeated representations, it has never been mentioned. We are happy that the Governor has spoken about it,” he said.