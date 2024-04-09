Guest lecturers want implementation of HC order to absorb them into government service

April 09, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guest lecturers from government colleges want the Higher Education Department to implement the judgment of the Madras High Court on their absorption. The verdict, issued by the court on April 2, had ordered the State government to absorb into its service the assistant professors in accordance with an earlier order passed by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1,146 posts of assistant professors should be filled as per the Government Order MS No. 56 of the Higher Education Department dated March 21, 2020 “based on the selection process already initiated and processed”, the court has ruled.

V. Thangaraj, president of SET-NET Qualified Tamil Nadu Government Lecturers’ Association, said: “The court had given the orders thrice, but the government has gone on appeal each time. We feel the entire effort is against us. The government’s move is affecting our livelihood.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the government lecturers wanted another grievance addressed. “Different colleges in the same Regional Joint Directorate give out experience certificates. But there is no consistency for the period for which the certificates are issued,” he said.

Colleges should exercise uniformity and issue these certificates for just 11 months. All colleges open on the same date. The last date for a semester may depend on local issues in a college. “Though I have worked for 15 years, I stand to lose almost 18 months of service because of this discrepancy. This could affect my chances during absorption into government service,” Mr. Thangaraj said.

The High Court had ordered the department to regularise the services of guest lecturers within three months. “We ask the government to refrain from appealing again. The process has been delayed due to legal battles for several years,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.