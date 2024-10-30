GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guest lecturers to get salary early for festival season

DCE writes to treasuries to make arrangement for salary disbursement

Published - October 30, 2024 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Director of Collegiate Education (DCE), on Tuesday, issued a circular to the treasuries stating that all steps be taken to disburse the salary for this month to guest lecturers by October 30, to enable them to celebrate Deepavali.

Thanking the DCE, the Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association appealed to the higher education department to pay them the University Grants Commission-stipulated salaries.

The appeal follows Madras High Court’s verdict on a case filed by the association earlier this month. The court had ruled that the State government must pay the lecturers ₹50,000 per month as salary.

President of the association V. Thangaraj said 7,340 guest lecturers are currently employed in 164 government arts and science colleges. “They work round the year without benefits such as ESI [Employees’ State Insurance], provident fund or life insurance. We have been demanding that we be paid UGC-stipulated salary. Finally, the court has ordered the State government to pay us the amount determined by the Commission,” he said.

