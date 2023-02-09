Guest lecturers seek counselling on the lines of regular faculty

February 09, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guest lecturers have appealed to the Chief Minister to instruct the Higher Education Department to conduct counselling for them on the lines of that held for college faculty.

In a letter to the Higher Education Secretary, Minister and the director of college education, the guest lecturers pointed out that though the counselling for postings were held transparently it did not benefit many teachers as they were at the mercy of the college managements. Several colleges in the districts did not relieve teachers from their current posts. The teachers were not being returned their certificates either.

Such college managements have demanded that the teachers return three months’ salary to be relieved, V. Thangaraj, president of Tamil Nadu All Government Arts and Science College UGC Qualified Faculty Association, said in his letter.

Of the 1,895 posts advertised, only 1,320 persons have taken up their positions. Around 30% of the staff have not joined their positions. Also, several guest lecturers could not be placed in their own district as the colleges had not updated the vacancy list, Mr. Thangaraj said.