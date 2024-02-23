Guest lecturers meet Higher Education Minister to press their demands

February 23, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guest lecturers have sought the intervention of the Higher Education Minister to save them from “unjust, unlawful exploitation of any kind” by their employers.

The teachers are demanding that they be paid the University Grants Commission-prescribed salary of ₹57,700. Currently, the government pays them less than half the prescribed salary.

The lecturers met R.S. Raja Kannappan on Friday and submitted a six-point charter of demands, which included regularisation. They also wanted the government to introduce ‘equal pay for equal work’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lecturers, who came together under an umbrella organisation, the All India College and University Teachers’ Association (non-regular), appealed for yearly incremental benefit, gratuity, pension, provident fund, health scheme, general transfer, service book and all retirement benefits in the event of death during service.

They also wanted the government to provide them leave, including maternity, study, medical and casual leave, as applicable to all government-appointed teachers. Association president S. Sunitha and general secretary Gouranga Debnath said that the guest lecturers must be represented in the teachers’ council and the statutory bodies of universities to which their college is affiliated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.