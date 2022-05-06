Guest lecturers in arts and science colleges demand salary dues

They have not been paid salary for May 2021 yet

Guest lecturers have been waiting inordinately for a long period for the Higher Education Department to explain its position.

They have been told that they may have to work in May though their contract does not say so. Their academic year is mentioned as beginning in June and ending in April and their salary is calculated for 11 months, including the April of the previous year as the 11th month. The guest lecturers are ‘re-appointed’ every new academic year.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021 May, they were asked to work but their salary for the month is yet to be paid. The lecturers are appointed for a consolidated pay of ₹20,000 a month. While the Directorate of Technical Education has issued an order terminating the contract of guest lecturers, the Directorate of Collegiate Education, under which arts and science colleges are placed, has not done so yet.

“We have been seeking clarity from the DCE for the past several days without success. There are no guidelines or norms yet about our status,” said V. Thangaraj, president of Tamil Nadu All UGC qualified Guest Lecturers Association.

Last May, the guest lecturers were told to take online classes but their salary dues have not been settled yet. As many as 5,500 guest lecturers have been appointed in 149 government arts and science colleges. Of this 4,804 are in 108 government colleges and are receiving their salary from the respective Principals through the DCE. In 41 institutions that were earlier constituent colleges, the guest lecturers are receiving their salary from the affiliating University. The Higher Education Department has urged the universities to pay the stipulated salary, Mr. Thangaraj said.

He pointed out that in Annamalai University, which has since been taken over by the government, lecturers who were appointed in excess of sanctioned posts, are being given equal pay for equal work.

“Though technically we are expected to return only in the second week of June when colleges begin we are called for admission process in the beginning of the month. Also, in May we are asked to take up examination-related work. Yet our salaries are delayed,” Mr. Thangaraj said.

Last May, the lecturers were told to conduct online classes and also receive the hard copies of answer papers from students, he added.