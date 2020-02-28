Gudiyatham DMK MLA S Kathavarayan passes away

Vellore

28 February 2020 10:31 IST

DMK MLA from Gudiyatham constituency in Vellore district S. Kathavarayan (58) died in Chennai on Friday after a brief illness.

Only on Thursday, another DMK MLA K.P.P. Samy had died due to ill-health. With this so far in the current Assembly four members each from the AIADMK and DMK including former Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi have died since May 2016.

Mr. Kathavarayan was elected from Gudiyatham (Reserved) constituency in the by-election held in April last year. The bypoll was caused by the disqualification of rebel AIADMK MLA.

Mr. Kathavarayan was admitted for heart ailment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, where he died at around 9 a.m. His body will be taken to his native town Pernambut by Friday evening, family sources said.