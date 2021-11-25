GST to apply to some Anna varsity certificates

CHENNAI,TAMIL NADU,20/09/2021: A view of Anna University in Chennai on Monday.Photo: Velankanni Raj B/The Hindu

CHENNAI

25 November 2021 00:36 IST

Controller of Exam issues circular

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 18% will be levied by Anna University for issuing migration and duplicate certificates, incorporating corrections in certificates for graduates, giving certificates for photocopies of answer sheets, on the fee for issuing date and month of award of degree certificates and the certificate verification fee.

A circular to this effect has been issued by the Controller of Examination.

Following suit

An official of the university said other State-funded universities had implemented the decision, mandated by the Union Government, and Anna University was following them.

“The GST does not apply to those currently enrolled,” the official explained, adding that requests from students for answer sheets were not exempted.

On Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj inaugurated a two-day book fair at the university.

On the sidelines of the inauguration, he told reporters that the university might consider reducing the fee for revaluation based on the students’ demand. At present, students pay ₹700 per answer sheet. He also said the syllabus for first-year students had been reduced to some extent.