GST squads formed to prevent the illicit movement of goods

Chennai GST zone has formed sufficient flying squads, road patrolling teams, e-way bill verification and static surveillance teams in each Commissionerate, covering the entire districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in order to stem the flow of unauthorised goods which are likely to be used to lure voters.
According to an official release, all teams will keep a watch on warehouses registered in their respective jurisdictions and are authorised to prevent the stocking of goods like sarees, white goods, kitchen items and cash.
All the Commissionerates in the Chennai GST zone will be working in close coordination with various expenditure monitoring teams constituted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and the law enforcement agencies constituted by the Election Commission.
A control room has been set up and people in Tamil Nadu are requested to contact 044-28331001 or 9444311909 for complaints. Residents of Puducherry are requested to call 0413-2221999 or 8300505535.
