GST for sanitisers, masks challenged in HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notices, returnable by May 18, to the Centre as well the State government to a plea for suspending collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for hand sanitisers and masks used to fight COVID-19. Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and M. Nirmal Kumar issued the notices on the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Stalin Raja who claimed that the Centre was continuing to collect GST at the rate of 18% for hand sanitizers and 5% for masks.