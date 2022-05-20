GST Commissionerate holds bicycle rally
The GST Chennai Outer Commissionerate organised a bicycle rally on Friday to commemorate 1857 first war of Independence.
Officers and staff of the GST of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Zone and students and members of the public participated in the rally covering 5 km in Anna Nagar.
Mandalika Srinivas, Principal Chief Commissioner, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry GST Zone, flagged off the rally. S. Raviselvan, Principal Commissioner, Chennai GST Outer Commissionerate, was present, according to a release.
