GST collections decline by 12 % in August

Tamil Nadu’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections declined 12% to ₹5,243 crore in August 2020 from ₹5,943 crore in August 2019, data released by Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday showed. However, there was a recovery from a 24% fall in July 2020.
In August, more relaxations were granted in the State for commercial activities. In July, intense lockdown was continued in certain districts of Tamil Nadu. in July. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the State’s GST collections had declined 24% to ₹4,635 crore in July 2020 when compared to ₹6,084 crore in July 2019. In June 2020, the GST collections declined 15% to ₹4,976 crore from ₹5,881 crore in June 2019.
On Monday, Tamil Nadu had rejected the Centre’s proposal on GST compensation and stated that the Centre Government of India had a moral and legal obligation to pay the compensation for the shortfall in GST collections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath