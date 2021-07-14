GST applicable only on amount exceeding ₹7,500 collected by Residential Welfare Associations, says Madras HC

CHENNAI

14 July 2021 11:41 IST

The Court set aside an order by The Tamil Nadu Authority for Advance Ruling

The Madras High Court has ruled that only an amount in excess of ₹7,500 per month per member collected by Residential Welfare Associations is taxable under the GST Act.

It set aside an order by The Tamil Nadu Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) in 2019, that if the amount collected by a registered housing society/resident welfare association exceeds ₹7,500 per month per flat, Goods and Services Tax of 18% is payable on the entire amount and not on the difference amount.

Advertising

Advertising

The High Court also quashed a circular by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) that GST would be applicable on the entire maintenance amount if it exceeds ₹7,500 per month per person, which was issued post the AAR verdict. The AAR order was in response to a clarification sought by TVH Lumbini Square Owners Association, Purasawalkam.

TVH Lumbini Square Owners Association, Greenwood Owners Association and Oceanic Owners Association from House of Hiranandani, Egattur and one individual resident had moved the Madras High Court on the issue.

The resident had argued that while a contribution of ₹7,500 or less would entitle the concerned assessee to be exempt from GST, if the contribution exceeded ₹7,500 there was an automatic disentitlement.

The Madras High Court said there is no ambiguity in the language of the exemption provision in this case.